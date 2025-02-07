Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed

Taylor Swift has reacted to Travis Kelce's comments about Donald Trump

Taylor Swift is reportedly not bothered by boyfriend Travis Kelce’s warm response to the news of Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl.

But fans online got disappointed with the singer’s beau for his comment due to Trump’s long standing beef with the singer. He has even said that he “hates” Swift.

However, a source says Taylor has no problem with the Kansas City Chiefs star's comments.

“Taylor is not angry at Travis for what he said,” a tipster told Daily Mail.

“Although Travis’s quote was taken as he supports Trump, this is not what Travis said at all,” they added.

“He never actually even said the word Trump. Travis was speaking on behalf of his entire team and all of his fans when he said it is an honor to have the President of the United States at the game and he would have said the same thing regardless of who the president was” the source explained.

“So no, there is no fight, no argument and no blowout over this. Taylor is just so proud of Travis and cannot wait to be there to support him,” they insisted.

In his response to a question about Trump's decision to attend the game, Travis had said: “It's awesome. It's a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is,' the celebrated tight end responded. 'I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool.”

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce.