Photo: Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have reportedly doubled down on their preparations for Super Bowl.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the besties are excited about the annual league championship game.

Dishing more details about their preparations, the source began that Taylor and Brittany “know all eyes are going to be on them.”

The source went on to explain, “So they’re prepping for this like it’s some sort of red carpet premiere.”

“They’ve got stylists pulling outfits for them and all sorts of beauty appointments booked. The pressure to look perfect on camera is very high,” the source continued.

“They also want to throw a little get together for the WAGS ahead of the game so they can celebrate together and bond more,” they revealed.

In conclusion, the source noted that while Kansas City Chiefs players “are the ones that have put in the hard work to get to the Super Bowl,” the support that Taylor and Brittany have given them “behind the scenes is substantial.”