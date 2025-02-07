 
Geo News

Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have reportedly become close pals

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Photo: Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for Super Bowl
Photo: Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have reportedly doubled down on their preparations for Super Bowl.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the besties are excited about the annual league championship game.

Dishing more details about their preparations, the source began that Taylor and Brittany “know all eyes are going to be on them.”

The source went on to explain, “So they’re prepping for this like it’s some sort of red carpet premiere.”

“They’ve got stylists pulling outfits for them and all sorts of beauty appointments booked. The pressure to look perfect on camera is very high,” the source continued.

“They also want to throw a little get together for the WAGS ahead of the game so they can celebrate together and bond more,” they revealed.

In conclusion, the source noted that while Kansas City Chiefs players “are the ones that have put in the hard work to get to the Super Bowl,” the support that Taylor and Brittany have given them “behind the scenes is substantial.”

Kanye West reverts back to antisemitic tactics
Kanye West reverts back to antisemitic tactics
Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship
Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown video
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Camilla never wanted to be Queen? video
Camilla never wanted to be Queen?
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed