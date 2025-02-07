King Charles gets disappointing result in new royal family poll

Late Queen Elizabeth II has emerged as the most popular British monarch since 1066, according to a survey.

In the survey conducted by YouGov, the Britain's longest serving monarch received an overwhelming 82 percent approval rating.

According to the poll results, only 8% of respondents expressed an unfavourable view of Elizabeth II, the mother of King Charles III.

The poll examined public attitudes towards 43 rulers of England and Britain spanning nearly a millennium.

Queen Victoria was the second most popular monarch in British history, with 62% of Britons holding a favourable opinion. Only 12% expressed negative views towards the Victorian-era ruler.

George VI secured the third place with 48% positive views compared to just 9% negative.

As many as 57 percent of participants viewed the incumbent monarch, King Charles III, favourably. Negative rating of 30% has impacted his overall standing in the survey.

Charles III ranks seventh overall with a score of +27.

Charles ascended to the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry continues to perform his royal duties.