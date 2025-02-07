 
Taylor Swift feels inspired to embrace motherhood due to THIS person

Insider shared who inspired Taylor Swift to try for a baby with Travis Kelce

Web Desk
February 07, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly announcing their pregnancy soon.

According to the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Eras Tour hitmaker’s friends are of the view that Travis and Taylor have been trying for a baby.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source teased, "Taylor has been looking super broody lately.”

They went on to say about the You Belong With Me crooner, “All her closest friends are buzzing with the idea that a baby might be already in the works.”

"Everyone's just waiting for her to spill the beans on that big announcement,” the spy continued.

In addition to this, the source elaborated on what could have possibly inspired Taylor to embrace motherhood.

"After watching her bestie Abigail Anderson embrace motherhood last year, Taylor realized she was ready to jump into the baby game herself,” the tipster added.

In conclusion, they insisted, “So she and Travis have been trying for weeks,” noting, "Travis' brother and his wife are expecting their fourth little one this summer, and there's serious hope from Taylor and Travis that they won't be trailing too far behind.”

