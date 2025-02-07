 
Kelly Stafford breaks silence on backlash after Taylor Swift comment

Kelly Stafford previously criticised Taylor Swift's frequent appearances at NFL games

February 07, 2025

Kelly Stafford faced major backlash after her comment about Taylor Swift.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford previously criticised Taylor's frequent appearances during NFL games to support her boyfriend the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Speaking to US Weekly, Kelly shared that she received "a lot of heat" from Taylor's fans, also referred as Swifties after her comment.

"Honestly, I did get a lot of heat from them. I was like, ‘Whoa, I love Taylor,'" Kelly said.

She went on to explain her previous comment, saying, "When you’re constantly seeing someone on your social media every scroll, you kind of lose that love, you know? That’s what I was saying. I was like, ‘I’m seeing her every second, I’m never wondering about what she’s doing."

Previously, on her Morning After podcast, Kelly shared that Taylor's relationship with Travis is "outshining" the game.

"It was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games. And that’s what bothered me," she said.

