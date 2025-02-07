Photo: 'Intimidating' Demi Moore prioritizes family amid Andrew Garfield dating rumours: Report

Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield shared a candid moment at 2025’s Golden Globes.

Following this, fans rushed to social media to comment on the phenomenal chemistry exhibited by the duo at this event.

Nonetheless, a new report on RadarOnline.com put the romance speculations between the two on rest as a source claimed that the actress is more focused on her family.

"She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys,” a source explained about why Demi has not been able to find any new romantic partner.

“Plus she's a bit of a control freak, and her dogs and daughters always come first," they continued.

In addition to this, it is noteworthy that The Substance actress has also been taking care of Bruce Willis, her former husband, who has been battling dementia for two years.

Reportedly, the actor is not the same person anymore, but “his soul is still alive.”

For those unversed, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1989 to 2000.

During their marriage, they welcomed three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.