Jon Bon Jovi gets emotional over son's incredible success

Jon Bon Jovi gets emotional while reflecting on son Jesse Bongiovi's success.

In an interview with People magazine at a Hampton Water event in New York, Jon expressed his pride in Jesse's work with their wine brand.

He said, "I have to say that 99.9% of everything Jess has come up with, I've just said yes."

"We agreed on everything from the minute he came up with the name," Jon added.

Moreover, Jesse recalled working alongside his dad, saying, "When we first started, it's not like I went to him and said, ‘I want to start a rock band.’ We had this idea, and we were both very green in it."

"We knew that it was a fun name, a cool label and a great liquid. But there were a lot of conversations of, ‘I think this is a cool idea. What do you think?’ And it was like, ‘I don't know, let's try it.’ So doing a lot of that experimentation and bouncing ideas off of each other has been a ton of fun," he added.

The rockstar admitted that the event has been emotional, saying, "As if I didn’t love him enough already, just seeing what he’s accomplished... When I walked into a laundromat, I almost cried."

"So I mean, he's come so far. I have nothing at all to do with this business, nothing. It's all him. And to have accomplished and become the No. 3 premium rosé in the country, I mean, how can you not be proud of that?" Jon Bon Jovi added further.

Besides Jesse, the singer and guitarist is also father to three other children Stephanie, Jake, and Romeo.