Photo: Inside Rihanna's genius plan to join 'multi-billionaire club': Report

Rihanna is reportedly putting in a lot of effort into the development of her brand.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird’s approach to business is really different from her peers.

Praising Rihanna’s creative genius, a source gushed, She isn’t just slapping her name on this,” noting, ‘she’s putting her whole soul into it.”

They went on to claim that this technique has earned Rihanna confidence from her customers “and that’s why she’s so much better than pretty nearly every other celebrity in the fashion game.”

Previously, it was reported that the mother of two plans to expand into kids’ apparel market as well after launching Fenty Hair.

“She’s careful to time her launches right to ensure things are successful, she starts slow and steady before diving into a new project,” the former reported mentioned.

It even addressed at the time, “Her existing brands are thriving, and she’s now moving into new territories.”

Now, the Life & Style elaborated on Rihanna’s mindset in detail by stating that “she’s also very tuned into her customers.”