Backstreet Boys credit Max Martin for success

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Max Martin

Backstreet Boys revealed they are in fact "very indebted" to Max Martin.

The man behind multiple global hits, such as Britney Spears's ...Baby One More Time, Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way and NSYNC's It's Gonna Be Me, attended the band’s Into The Millennium show.

Before performing the Max Martin-written Don't Want You Back, Howie Dorough said: “He helped us create our legacy and the soundtrack to our lives.”

“He wrote all those hit songs that we get a chance to sing for you guys. We are very indebted to Mr. Max Martin,” he said of the legendary Swedish songwriter and producer.

Then, Kevin Richardson then asked his fans to honour Max by standing on their feet, saying, “Let him feel the love y’all. Let him feel the love.”

It is pertinent to mention that the songwriter worked with Backstreet Boys in 1955’s We’ve Got It Going On, through to their huge hits I Want It That Way, Shape of My Heart and Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

Additionally, it was confirmed that Max Martin reunited with Taylor Swift on her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

She said on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast: "One of the things about this record is, like, it's a record I made with my mentor Max Martin and Shellback. The three of us have made some of my favourite songs that I have ever done before.”

"They were my main collaborators on my Red album. We did We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, Wildest Dreams, Ready for It, Delicate,” she further mentioned, adding, "They're just geniuses."