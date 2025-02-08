The Weeknd marks milestone with ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd is already enjoying the success of his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

As per Official Charts, the project has topped the list, an endeavor that will most probably mark his “final” release under his pseudonym.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, that marks his fourth number one album, is the third and final installment of his trilogy, alongside chart-toppers, After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

His album also joins the LP Beauty Behind The Madness, which was released by The Weeknd back in 2015.

Apart from The Weeknd, Hallucinating Love, Chris Davids and Liam Ivory’s third studio album, just became their highest charting yet, while they marked their first Official Albums Chart appearance back in 2018 by the grace of Kingdoms in Colour.

Post her Grammy for Best New Artist, Chappell Roan saw a surge of popularity in her chart-topping album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess staying amongst the top 10 albums on the chart.

Meanwhile, RØRY, also known as Roxanne Emery, made it to the top ten as well with debut release titled, RESTORATION.

Speaking to Official Charts, RØRY said: “I’ve just found out that my debut album RESTORATION has gone into the Top 10 of the Official Chart! As an unsigned, unhinged 40-year-old that decided to come back for a dream, there’s only one reason this happened – my fans, the 37 Club! If you bought this vinyl, if you came to a meet and greet, if you downloaded it – thank you from the bottom of my old and broken heart. I love you, this is for you guys!”