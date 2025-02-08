 
Jessica Alba takes major step amid Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba confirmed the reports of her separation from her husband Cash Warren on January 16

February 08, 2025

Days after confirming her split from her estranged husband Cash Warren, Jessica Alba officially filed for divorce.

According to a filing obtained by People, the 43-year-old actress filed on Friday, February 7, in Los Angeles County court listing their date of separation as December 27, 2024, and citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing came after the Fantastic Four star confirmed the separation news from Warren after 16 years of marriage on her Instagram account on January 16.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," Alba wrote in her post. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

It is pertinent to mention that Alba and Warren who tied the knot in 2008, are parents to daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7. 

