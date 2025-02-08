 
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share sweet moment during 5K run

The Blink-182 drummer and wife Kourtney Kardashian ran a marathon in New Orleans

February 08, 2025

Travis Barker helped Kourtney Kardashian to finish his Run Travis Run 5K in New Orleans.

The 49-year-old musician shared in a recent chat with People how he gave a helping hand to his wife Kourtney a helping while running the 5K run.

“I asked her, I said, ‘Do you want me to keep pulling you?’ And she said yes, so I could kind of keep her going,” he told the outlet.

“Our hands were really sweaty and yeah, it was great,” Travis remarked.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed that when they were friends before tying the knot they came closer while doing workouts together.

"We actually got closer by working out every day. We were just friends, so it's never a matter of like, ‘Do you want to work out tomorrow?’" Travis said of his wife. “It's always like, ‘Hey, what time are we working out? What are we doing?’ "

Sharing about Kourtney's pace while running, the father of four said, “Sometimes she'll walk it and I'll just go crazy [running].”

However at the 7 February run, Travis shared that Kourtney “had kind of hinted to me she wanted to run it, so I stayed at her pace.”

“She finished really, really good,” he said adding that she finished at “28-minute 5K.”

