Zoe Saldana pays tribute to sons in 2025 Critics Choice Awards speech

The American actress is mother to three sons, twins Cy and Bowie, and Zen

February 08, 2025

Zoe Saldana was crowned with best supporting actress in the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

On Friday, February 7, the Avatar actress received the award for her work in Emilia Pérez at the annual award show in Los Angeles.

Saldana expressed her gratitude to her supporters and collaborators, calling the win an "incredible honor."

"To my fellow nominees, the films this year and the work you've all done. It's breathtaking.I will forever be proud to be among you. Thank you to all of you,"

She continued to gush over her loved ones saying, "Thank you to my family, especially my incredible husband and my nephew, who is with me tonight. You made me, me. So thank you, and to my boys, my greatest adventure and my toughest critics. I love you."

"My wish for the impact of this film on audiences in our world is that I hope we can all be curious and open hearted towards each other, because you never know when you'll have the opportunity to be a hero, and someone else's story," the Guardian of the Galaxy star noted.

Saldana and her husband Marco Perego share three sons: Cy, Bowie, and Zen.

"So, our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way so stay curious, stay kind and stay blue, not too blue," she added.

