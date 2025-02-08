Jackie Chan makes rare Hollywood appearance amid new film comeback

Jackie Chan just made another rare appearance at a Hollywood event.

His return to the spotlight was marked by his attendance of the 2025 Critic s Choice Awards, where he took the stage as a presenter.

During his presence, that marked his first in over five years, the iconic actor presented the award for Best Foreign Language film to Emilia Perez at the venue, Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

As reported by HELLO! the Rush Hour star was moved over the lengthy standing ovation he received while being welcomed on stage.

Chan made his last Hollywood appearance at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards, while also attending events in China as well as all over the world, like Paris Fashion Week, over the span of these five years.

Last month, The Karate Kid actor shocked his fanbase with a rare appearance at the Australian Open, where he looked rather youthful despite his age, delighting the crowd with his reactions to the game as well.

Jackie Chan also shared a social media update around the same time where he wished his fans and followers a happy Lunar New Year, penning, "Happy Chinese New Year of the Snake! Wishing all my friends and fans all over the world, good health, good fortune and world peace! It's that time of year again!"

On the working end of things, he is set to reprise his famous 2010 role as Mr. Han from The Karate Kid in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends.