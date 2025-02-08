 
Geo News

Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy

Kanye West recently sparked backlash at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards for his antisemitic claims once again

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy
Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy 

Kanye West was just targeted at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Post the rapper’s now-viral antisemitic tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Chelsea Handler made a dig at West while taking the stage.

Serving as the host of the ceremony for the third consecutive time, the comedian took an aim at the CARNIVAL hitmaker while calling Jesse Eisenberg to the stage.

Before he could step on stage, Handler introduced the actor as "from a movie we know Kanye West didn’t see."

Eisenberg then handed out the award for Best Supporting Actress, which was won by Zoe Saldana, for her role in the Spanish film, Emilia Perez.

However, when it comes to the movie that Handler mentioned, it was the Eisenberg starrer, the comedy drama, A Real Pain.

"Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history,” the Jewish movie’s synopsis read.

These remarks come after Kanye West, who now, officially goes by the name, Ye, took to his X and posted, "I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***ES."

"LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK," the Gold Digger rapper further wrote, adding, "IM A NAZI."

Further proceeding to claim that he was a racist, West wrote, "IM RACIST STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE.”

"IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN WHATEVER THE F*** I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F***ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D*** HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” he concluded in his controversial tweet. 

Zoe Saldana pays tribute to sons in 2025 Critics Choice Awards speech
Zoe Saldana pays tribute to sons in 2025 Critics Choice Awards speech
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share sweet moment during 5K run
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share sweet moment during 5K run
Travis Barker shares how 15-month-old son Rocky follows in his footsteps
Travis Barker shares how 15-month-old son Rocky follows in his footsteps
Rihanna slams netzins for posting AI-generated audio of her voice
Rihanna slams netzins for posting AI-generated audio of her voice
Jessica Alba takes major step amid Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba takes major step amid Cash Warren split
Kristin Davis blocks Sarah Jessica Parker from signing her up for dating app
Kristin Davis blocks Sarah Jessica Parker from signing her up for dating app
Melissa Gilbert drops playful demand for more grandkids
Melissa Gilbert drops playful demand for more grandkids
Kendrick Lamar breaks silence on Drake feud amid Grammy success
Kendrick Lamar breaks silence on Drake feud amid Grammy success