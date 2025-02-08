Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy

Kanye West was just targeted at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Post the rapper’s now-viral antisemitic tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Chelsea Handler made a dig at West while taking the stage.

Serving as the host of the ceremony for the third consecutive time, the comedian took an aim at the CARNIVAL hitmaker while calling Jesse Eisenberg to the stage.

Before he could step on stage, Handler introduced the actor as "from a movie we know Kanye West didn’t see."

Eisenberg then handed out the award for Best Supporting Actress, which was won by Zoe Saldana, for her role in the Spanish film, Emilia Perez.

However, when it comes to the movie that Handler mentioned, it was the Eisenberg starrer, the comedy drama, A Real Pain.

"Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history,” the Jewish movie’s synopsis read.

These remarks come after Kanye West, who now, officially goes by the name, Ye, took to his X and posted, "I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***ES."

"LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK," the Gold Digger rapper further wrote, adding, "IM A NAZI."

Further proceeding to claim that he was a racist, West wrote, "IM RACIST STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE.”

"IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN WHATEVER THE F*** I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F***ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D*** HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” he concluded in his controversial tweet.