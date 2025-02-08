Khloe Kardashian turns ‘crazy recluse’ amid ‘shedding drama’

Khloe Kardashian just explained how the past four years have been tough for her and why she wants to leave her thirties behind.

Admitting how The Kardashians star had lost a sense of who she was, she started hiding, telling PEOPLE magazine, "I really became a crazy recluse.”

"It started with COVID and then just life, and then I somehow lost all my confidence and became very reclusive, which is so not my personality,” she added.

The Good American co-founder proceeded to state how turning 40-years-old helped her find the joy in life again.

"I hated my thirties!" she admitted.

Khloe continued, "I'd been begging to be 40 for two years. I was like, I've got to get out of the 30s. So, when I was 39, I was really intentional about shedding all the drama I'd been dealing with.”

“I just decided, 'I'm not taking this to my 40s.' I'm going to do new things. I'm going to get my confidence back. I'm going to feel good about myself again. I'm going to do jobs that I've been intimidated to do,” the American media personality further revealed.

Two years back, Khloe Kardashian hit a rough patch when she discovered that her partner, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and even fathered a son with her too, just a month before she conceived her own child whom she shared with Tristan.

Khloe and Tristan parted ways before their son, Tatum, was born.