 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian makes shocking decision amid Kanye West's latest drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Kim Kardashian makes shocking decision amid Kanye Wests latest drama
Kim Kardashian makes shocking decision amid Kanye West's latest drama

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “staying far away” from her ex-husband Kanye West after his latest “disturbing” social media rant.

An insider told Page Six that the 44-year-old reality TV star “is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama.”

On Friday, Kanye took to his X handle and admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife,” Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper continued that their relationship isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s–t, adding, “She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches.”

“Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy,” the confidant told the outlet.

After all this drama, Kim “hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all.”

For those unversed, Kim and Kanye officially ended their marriage on November 22 after welcoming four children.

Khloe Kardashian turns ‘crazy recluse' amid ‘shedding drama'
Khloe Kardashian turns ‘crazy recluse' amid ‘shedding drama'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans shocked over their outing ahead of Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans shocked over their outing ahead of Super Bowl
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Adrien Brody dedicates big win to his 'beautiful' girlfriend
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Adrien Brody dedicates big win to his 'beautiful' girlfriend
Ryan Reynolds decides to skip 2025 Critics Choice Awards despite win
Ryan Reynolds decides to skip 2025 Critics Choice Awards despite win
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full List of Winners
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full List of Winners
Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy
Kanye West receives backlash amid antisemitism controversy
Zoe Saldana hilariously explains husband's Critics Choice Awards absence
Zoe Saldana hilariously explains husband's Critics Choice Awards absence
Jackie Chan makes rare Hollywood appearance amid new film comeback
Jackie Chan makes rare Hollywood appearance amid new film comeback