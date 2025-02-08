Kim Kardashian makes shocking decision amid Kanye West's latest drama

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “staying far away” from her ex-husband Kanye West after his latest “disturbing” social media rant.

An insider told Page Six that the 44-year-old reality TV star “is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama.”

On Friday, Kanye took to his X handle and admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife,” Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper continued that their relationship isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s–t, adding, “She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches.”

“Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy,” the confidant told the outlet.

After all this drama, Kim “hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all.”

For those unversed, Kim and Kanye officially ended their marriage on November 22 after welcoming four children.