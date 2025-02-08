 
Selena Gomez's absence from the red carpet explained

February 08, 2025

Selena Gomez was absent from the Critics’ Choice Award after notably skipping the Grammy Award ceremony on February 4 as well. 

The Calm Down singer chose not to attend the awards ceremony held on February 7, 2025, despite being a nominee for the best song for Emilia Pérez’s MI Camo.

Gomez has been focused primarily on her makeup brand Rare Beauty, confirms ELLE. She and Jennifer Aniston organized an event for their beauty brands earlier this week.

Another supposed reason could be her new music that was hinted through Instagram story published in January 2025, suggesting the Who Says singers return to the studio. 

Speaking to the outlet for their December issue, the star said that the Oscar nominated movie could serve as “great example to other creatives of how to be able to allow us to enrich each of these characters.”

Up until now Selena Gomez is yet to speak on the Emilia Perez controversy surrounding her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón’s past Islamophobic and racist tweets.

