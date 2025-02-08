Ryan Reynolds decides to skip 2025 Critics Choice Awards despite win

 
February 08, 2025

Ryan Reynolds did not attend the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

This comes despite the fact that his blockbuster movie, Deadpool & Wolverine had been nominated in the category of Best Comedy, an accolade that the film ended up winning, tying with A Real Pain.

Reynolds even broke his silence on the achievement, taking to his official Instagram to write, "Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled. But wait a minute. Swipe [to the next slide] Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm."

Initially, the Fall Guy star also reposted Deadpool account’s story that read, "Hughlarious, Congratulations to the cast and crew of #DeadpoolAndWolverine on their Critics Choice Awards win for Best Comedy! #CriticsChoice."

Reynolds’ move to not show up at the Critics Choice Awards comes amid him and his wife, Blake Lively, being caught up in a legal battle against, It Ends With Us star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively sued her co-star Baldoni, for s**ual harassment on the set of the novel adaptation film, to which, in response, the Jane The Virgin star countersued the A-list couple for defamation.

In fact, Deadpool & Wolverine also managed to get Baldoni’s attention, where he claimed in his counter lawsuit that the character, Nicepool, written and played by Reynolds himself, is a cruel parody of him.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have notably kept themselves away from the spotlight amid this highly-publicized legal battle. 

