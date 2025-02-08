Angelina Jolie honors L.A. fire department during Critics Choice Awards

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie paid tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Friday.

The 49-year-old actress was seen engaging with several firefighters during a break in the star-studded event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

According to Daily Mail, Jolie’s interaction comes just weeks after devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles, fueled by historic winds.

Moreover, the fires burned over 40,000 acres, destroyed 12,000 structures, and claimed 29 lives.

After nearly a month-long battle, Cal Fire confirmed last week that both the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire were fully contained.

As per the publication, the Hollywood star, who resides in Los Feliz with her six children, appeared to express her gratitude to the first responders, offering them a warm smile as she got up from her seat to speak with them.

Additionally, Jolie was among the evening’s top nominees for her role in Maria, where she portrayed the late opera singer Maria Callas.

Despite earning critical acclaim and undergoing extensive opera training for the role, she lost the Best Actress award to Demi Moore (The Substance).

Furthermore, the Critics Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, saw notable wins, with Anora taking home Best Picture and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Demi Moore securing the top acting honors.