Noah Cyrus speaks out in support of dad Billy Ray amid family drama

Noah Cyrus has come out to support her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, amid their turbulent family drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 35-year-old singer re-shared a teaser clip of his dad's newly released track, Lost.

“So proud of my Dad’s INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend @samtinnesz and @tommeeprofitt @billyraycyrus,” she penned.

Noah's support of her dad comes just three weeks after Billy's controversial gig at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Following the disastrous performance, his son Trace expressed his concerns for the 63-year-old crooner.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace wrote in his lengthy message.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” he added.

Along with Trace and Noah, Billy Ray shares Brandi, Miley, and Braison with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He was married to Tish from 1993 to 2022.

He is also a father of a son, Christopher, from his previous relationship.