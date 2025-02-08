Sarah Ferguson releases statement after Prince Andrew suffers major blow

 
February 08, 2025

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has released a meaningful statement after the Duke of York suffered a major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

Andrew faced a fresh setback as the only secondary school on St Helena is set to cut ties with him.

According to a report by the GB News, Prince Andrew School, which opened in 1989, has received approval from Buckingham Palace to change its name due to "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage."

Amid fresh blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram and shared a video statement.

In the caption, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, both in and beyond the classroom. Yet, millions of children are denied even the most basic education: reading, writing, and the chance to understand the world around them.”

She continued, “Supporting and being a part of @peaceoneday_official’s #EducationDay was deeply important to me, as lack of access to education limits futures and leaves so much potential unrealised.

“So let’s continue to advocate for every child’s right to learn, wherever they are in the world.”


