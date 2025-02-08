Craig Conover breaks silence on Paige DeSorbo cheating rumors

 
Craig Conover finally broke the silence on his split from Paige DeSorbo.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the TV personality addressed the rumours surrounding his breakup with the Summer House star.

"Paige lied on her podcast and said that the breakup was mutual," said Craig. “She said it was mutual––which it wasn’t."

The 35-year-old admitted he didn't take the breakup "completely seriously" because Paige called it quits during a phone call.

"I didn’t think it was real," shared the Southern Charm star. "We didn’t want different things, she just wanted other people, and that's fine."

'"She didn’t want those things with me anymore, and, like, I’m not mad at her for that, but I don’t like this, ‘Love isn’t enough thing,’ because, you’ll make it work,” he added.

When asked if he thinks Paige cheated on him, Craig refrained from clarifying his side of the story.

"I don't want to be involved," he replied. "I got broken up with. I'm the ex-boyfriend, moving on with my life."

For those unversed, Craig and Paige parted ways in November 2024.

