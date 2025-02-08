 
Meghan Markle finally joins Prince Harry on Canada trip: 'No separation'

Prince Harry was all smiles as he arrived at his hotel with Meghan Markle last night

Web Desk
February 08, 2025

Meghan Markle has finally joined her husband Prince Harry on Canada trip for Invictus Games in a show of support.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have arrived at their five-star Vancouver hotel for start of the Invictus Games after flying in by private jet.

The report further says Harry was all smiles as the duke arrived at his five-star hotel with Meghan last night.

The Prince grinned broadly from the back seat with his wife Meghan, who was casually dressed in a blue top and brown coat.

They flew in on a private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport near their home in Montecito, California, arriving just after 5:30pm, the report further claimed.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Canada after an onlooker in Vancouver told People magazine, "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."

