Meghan Markle finally joins Prince Harry on Canada trip: 'No separation'

Meghan Markle has finally joined her husband Prince Harry on Canada trip for Invictus Games in a show of support.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have arrived at their five-star Vancouver hotel for start of the Invictus Games after flying in by private jet.

The report further says Harry was all smiles as the duke arrived at his five-star hotel with Meghan last night.

The Prince grinned broadly from the back seat with his wife Meghan, who was casually dressed in a blue top and brown coat.

They flew in on a private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport near their home in Montecito, California, arriving just after 5:30pm, the report further claimed.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Canada after an onlooker in Vancouver told People magazine, "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."