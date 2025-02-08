David Lynch cause of demise comes to light

David Lynch’s cause of death has just been revealed.

The iconic filmmaker, who was 78 when he passed away, was suffering from emphysema due to years of chain-smoking.

Now, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, have revealed the official cause of his demise on the star’s death certificate.

As per the document, it states that Lynch died of a cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

It also confirms that he was cremated and that his remains were buried on January 22, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Additionally, it is also supposed that the Twin Peaks filmmaker’s health declined rapidly after he had to evacuate his Sunset Boulevard home due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Last November, Lynch had made a shocking confession that he needed extra oxygen for more activities and could "hardly walk across a room."

He also explained how "it's like you're walking around with a plastic bag around your head." He added, "I'm homebound whether I like it or not. I can't go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

Recalling his love for smoking before he fell ill, David Lynch also noted, "It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it, and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things.”

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me,” he concluded at that time.