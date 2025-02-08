Charli XCX unveils venue for destination wedding

Charli XCX is all set to take her relationship with George Daniel, to the next level.

The pair has flown to Italy in August to hunt for their perfect wedding venue and have now reportedly come to agree on a decision.

As per a source that spilled to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, "Charli and George both love Italy and it holds a special place in their hearts so they decided that’s where they want to get married.”

They continued, “They’ve found a venue that they think is perfect for their unique style of wedding, which won’t exactly be traditional.

"The main aim is to have everyone they love come together and obviously there are plenty of people who are desperate for an invite,” the insider further mentioned.

Previously, the Brat hitmaker, talked about her wedding plans, stating, "We’re both very chill and we kind of just want to have a party.”

"Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever,” she added.

“We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends. That’s what we’re aiming for wedding-wise,” the singer noted, pointing out what really mattered to her.

For the unversed, Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer, George Daniel, first started working together on music in 2021 and were romantically linked to one another in 2022.