Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Canada trip: First official photo released

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew in on a private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

The first official photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been released as they arrived in Canada jointly for the Invictus Games.

The photo, from the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games, was officially released by the Invictus Games Foundation on X, formerly Twitter handle.

The stunning photo was shared with caption: “What a beautiful welcome to the competitors and their loved ones at the Family and Friends Reception at the Nation's Home for #IG25!

“It's tradition for all the Participating Nations to come together before the Opening Ceremony of the #InvictusGames and share a meal, laugh and forge some friendships that will last a lifetime. #IAMHere.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Canada trip: First official photo released

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported Archie and Lilibet doting parents have arrived at their five-star Vancouver hotel for start of the Invictus Games after flying in by private jet.

The report further says Harry was all smiles as the duke arrived at his five-star hotel with Meghan last night.

They flew in on a private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport near their home in Montecito, California, arriving just after 5:30pm, the report further claimed.

