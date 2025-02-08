 
Megan Fox 'moving forward independently' post Machine Gun Kelly spilt

Megan Fox and Machina Gun Kelly silently called it quits in November 2024

February 08, 2025

Megan Fox is no longer “interested in revisiting the past" that she had with Machine Gun Kelly.

The 38-year-old actress, who is expecting her now-former partner’s baby, is determined to tough out her pregnancy despite her separation.

"Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past. Megan is focused on her pregnancy and not looking back. She is deeply hurt by how things ended but is focusing on healing,” a source revealed to US Weekly.

While Megan is focusing on moving on, Machine Gun Kelly, also referred to as MGK is putting "his energy into self-improvement.”

The insider claimed, "He has been focusing on mental health and getting back in shape. He’s heartbroken but trying to move forward.”

Additionally, the informer also shut down any possibility of a patch up between the couple, saying, "MGK would like to reconcile, but Megan is firm in her decision to move on. She does not see a future with him anymore. She doesn’t want to put herself in the same position again with him anymore. She wants to break the cycle."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split shortly after the actress revealed that she and her partner were expecting their first child together. 

