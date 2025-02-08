Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shogun' creators share major updates on season 2

Hiroyuki Sanada teased loads of surprise in the first episode of 'Shogun' season 2

Hiroyuki Sanada has shared an exciting update on seasons 2 and 3 of Shōgun.

Sanada won Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. While backstage at the awards, he was joined by series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and the trio talked about the show's upcoming seasons.

Sanada told Deadline: “In Season 1, [Toranaga] didn’t become a Shōgun yet. So, I’d like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope.”

Marks then shared a major update on the progress of the upcoming seasons, saying, “We’re coming out of the writers room now. We’re also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now.”

He continued: “That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan,” he said. “I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada].”

Shōgun, based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, also bagged the Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series awards at the Critics Choice Awards.