Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'

Jeff Daniels has opened up about a regret over filming Dumb and Dumber.

While chatting with The Guardian, A Man In Full actor candidly talked about the first review for his comedy movie.

Daniels and Jim Carrey starred in the American buddy comedy movie, Dumb and Dumber, which was released in 1994

"I was sat next to my parents and when we got to the toilet scene, my father hung his head in his hands,” he began by saying.

Recalling his father’s reaction, Daniels continued, “And said: 'No, Jeffrey …' Meanwhile 5,000 people fell out of their chairs laughing."

At that time, he regretted being casted in the movie, he said, "The reviews were horrible though! I still have a scrapbook of 200 newspapers panning the movie and wishing it never existed.”

However, Dumb and Dumber with $17 million grossed $247 million worldwide.

Before concluding, the 69-year-old actor shared, “Then we were the box office No. 1 for six straight weeks. That’s when it hit me that we’d done the impossible."