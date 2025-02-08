 
Geo News

Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'

Jeff Daniels gets candid about negative reviews for his comedy movie 'Dumb and Dumber'

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming Dumb and Dumber
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'

Jeff Daniels has opened up about a regret over filming Dumb and Dumber.

While chatting with The Guardian, A Man In Full actor candidly talked about the first review for his comedy movie.

Daniels and Jim Carrey starred in the American buddy comedy movie, Dumb and Dumber, which was released in 1994

"I was sat next to my parents and when we got to the toilet scene, my father hung his head in his hands,” he began by saying.

Recalling his father’s reaction, Daniels continued, “And said: 'No, Jeffrey …' Meanwhile 5,000 people fell out of their chairs laughing."

At that time, he regretted being casted in the movie, he said, "The reviews were horrible though! I still have a scrapbook of 200 newspapers panning the movie and wishing it never existed.”

However, Dumb and Dumber with $17 million grossed $247 million worldwide.

Before concluding, the 69-year-old actor shared, “Then we were the box office No. 1 for six straight weeks. That’s when it hit me that we’d done the impossible."

Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Meghan Markle says Harry means a lot to her in first speech in Canada
Meghan Markle says Harry means a lot to her in first speech in Canada
John M. Chu shares insight on ‘Wicked: For Good' editing video
John M. Chu shares insight on ‘Wicked: For Good' editing
Cameron Diaz delights at 'reformed' Hollywood
Cameron Diaz delights at 'reformed' Hollywood
Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shogun' creators share major updates on season 2
Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shogun' creators share major updates on season 2
Tom Cruise teases fans over future of ‘Mission Impossible'
Tom Cruise teases fans over future of ‘Mission Impossible'
Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet get candid about professional life video
Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet get candid about professional life
Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed
Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed