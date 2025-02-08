Kathy Bates shocks Critics Choice audience with unbelievable move

Kathy Bates, who was visibly shocked when she won Best Actress in a Drama Series, showed an “amazing” gesture.

The 76-year-old won the best actress award in a drama series for Matlock at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Friday, February 7.

After receiving the award, Bates thanked the Matlock cast and crew and praised Jennie Snyder Urman “for creating such an amazing role for an old lady like me.”

She also thanked the firefighters in the audience for their work during the LA wildfires and gifted her award to Eric Christian Olsen, the show’s producer.

The Titanic star said, “Our producer, Eric Christian Olsen, had a house in Palisades, and it burned down. So it’s very personal to us, and to watch all the of you guys standing in line with just a wall of flames in front of you is just terrifying. And I don’t know how you did it, but I thank you so much for so many of us in Los Angeles.”

“I just want to tell Eric Olsen, who hasn’t quite found a home yet, this is coming to you. First thing for décor,” Bates concluded.