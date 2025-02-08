'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall talks age gap relationships' depiction in films

'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall has shared his take on age gap relationships and their depiction in films

Leo Woodall falls for an older woman in the upcoming rom com Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, and he thinks such stories need more depiction in films.

Leo, who shot to fame with Netflix’s One Day, says age gaps should be depicted more often in films, especially when the woman is older, as is the case with the new Bridget Jones movie, which stars Renée Zellweger, 55, opposite the 28-year-old.

“When two people find the connection, why shouldn't they see where it goes without judgment?” he told Stellar Magazine.

“Both dynamics should be equally normalized. It's a good thing that we're getting the reverse” Leo continued.

“Because it's not uncommon – it's just not portrayed much in movies,” he added.

During the interview, he also praised Renée for her authentic British accent even though she’s American.

“I've worked with people that have done that before, and you kind of know that they're doing it,” he explained.

"Whereas with Renée – partly because she's so good, but also because this character has been a part of her for such a long time – nothing about it seemed unnatural in any way,” Leo Woodall noted.