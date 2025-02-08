 
Calvin Harris has an advice for Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce?

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift dated between 2015 and 2016

February 08, 2025

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift dated from 2015 to 2016 and when their relationship ended the former released his song "My Way" about the latter's disloyalty.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Calvin said the song was about “breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing. Then, you’re way more comfortable out of it.” 

Their 15-month relationship ended just months before the song’s release.

Taylor Swift with former boyfriend Calvin Harris
Taylor Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce and according to some reports the couple are headed for marriage.

As soon as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their romance public and their pictures together appeared online, some people came up with hilarious memes targeting the singer's dating history.

The memes of Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end were circulated on various social media platforms.

An anonymous social media user shared a meme which jokingly predicted that Travis Kelce will end up being the subject of one of Taylor Swift's future song.

Some people made jokes that Swift had finally found a new sad song about break up in the form of Kelce.

Calvin Harris fans are convinced that he made sure Taylor Swift's future boyfriends are given an advice on relationship with the singer. 

It's not known if Kelce has listened to "My Way" or he will find about it's existence and try to relate to its  lyrics when things go awry between him and Taylor Swift.     

