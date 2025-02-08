Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater get awkward after Chelsea Handler's joke

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had an awkward reaction to Chelsea Handler’s joke.

At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025, Chelsea, the comedian and actress made a joke about Ethan’s Wicked character, the optimistic Munchkin, Boq.

During her opening monologue while Chelsea was talking about child stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez who are currently making headlines with their success in their career, she made a joke about Ariana and Ethan’s relationship.

“And now, Ariana has even found love with a munchkin! That's good news, everybody!” the This Means War actress said.

While the playful moment was met with laughs from the audience, Ariana and Ethan appeared a little awkward with the camera towards them.

It is worth mentioning Ariana was nominated for her first Critics Choice award in the category of best supporting actress for her role as Glinda in the Wicked.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who met while filming Wicked in late 2022, reportedly started dating in July 2023 following their separation from their partners. The couple have since then kept their relationship private.