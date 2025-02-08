Khloe Kardashian exposes her kids' relationship with their cousins

The mother of two exposes her kids’ relationship with their cousins

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid and opened up about the bond her children share with their cousins.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 40-year-old media personality, who started her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land on January 9, 2025, shared that her children True, 6, and Tatum, 2, are very close with their cousins.

Khloe, who shares her kids with ex Tristan Thompson, explained, "They're like each other's only friends, which is I think great. But I don't know how they're going to feel when they're teenagers."

"True will be 7 in April. We just celebrated Stormi's 7th birthday last weekend. So they're all getting older. My son is 2½. It's really crazy how fast it all goes by,” the Good American co-founder said, expressing her thoughts.

Khloe went on to mention that all the Kardashian cousins are very close but her daughter True is especially close with her girl cousins who are around her age.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is 7, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream is 8, and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is 7, and the four of them are often seen together on their parents' Instagrams.