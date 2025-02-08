What is the Kennedy Center?

President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions, specifically declaring that he would end events featuring performers in drag.

The Kennedy Center, officially known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, is a major cultural institution located in Washington, D.C., United States.

Located on the Potomac River, near the Watergate complex and the Lincoln Memorial, it serves as a national center for the performing arts, hosting a wide variety of performances including theater, opera, ballet, orchestral music, jazz, and more.

Opened in 1971, it was named in honor of President John F. Kennedy after his assassination in 1963. The center was envisioned by President Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who played significant roles in its planning and development.

The Kennedy Center awards the Kennedy Center Honors annually to individuals for their lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts.