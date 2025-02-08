Zayn Malik bids farewell to his first solo tour ever

Zayn Malik is set to officially conclude his first ever solo tour.

While only two shows are remaining until the end of his Stairway to the Sky tour, the former One Direction member has penned a sweet note for his fans.

Taking to Instagram on February 8, 2025, Malik expressed his gratitude towards his fans.

Sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from his tour, Malik bid farewell to the United Kingdom and United States stops of the tour in the caption, “…And that’s a wrap for my first ever solo tour across the UK & US! To every single zquad, my friends and family, to my whole team…”

He went on to add, “Thank you for believing in me, being patient, and for the unwavering amount of love and support you’ve given me throughout the years.”

“We got there! Big Love,” the Pillow Talk singer wrote in conclusion.

Now, Zayn Malik is set to perform last two shows in Mexico City on March 17 and 28, 2025, which will mark the official conclusion of the Stairway to the Sky Tour.