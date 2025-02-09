Rachel Brosnahan gets honest about 'Superman' role

Many iconic actresses, such as Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, and Amy Adams, played Lois Lane. So, Rachel Brosnahan admitted she had bigger shoes to fill.



"I mean, I grew up loving the [Richard] Donner Superman movies, the Chris Reeve Superman movies, Margot Kidder. I mean, she's just a dream," she told Deadline.

"So, I was definitely intimidated to step into this role but excited to pick up the mantle."

"And this team just loves this project, and it sounds like it should be a given, but it isn't always a given that people love what they're making to this degree. So, that's what I was looking forward to the most," the actress concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel doubled down on the message of 'hope' in the upcoming Superman.

"We're living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad. There's a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now," she said.



The 34-year-old continued, "And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they're about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through."

"And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It's a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I'm excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us," she added.

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.