Meghan Markle using Invictus Games to show her ‘security'

Meghan Markle wants to send a message with her Invictus Games speech

February 09, 2025

Meghan Markle has conveyed a deep message with her dress choice during Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has accompanied Prince Harry to Canada this week, fondly spoke about her love for the country in a cherished brown outfit.

Meghan said: "We are so excited and we also recognise most of you are probably so exhausted from how much travel you've done, how much adrenaline you have pumping, how excited you are for what is going to be one of the most outstanding, memorable, unforgettable, and connected weeks probably for you and your families.”

"We are just thrilled to be here and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me and I know means quite a lot to all of you.

"You will see him throughout this week. You will see him at the games, you will see him probably curling with you and cheering you on at wheelchair basketball."

Speaking about Meghan’s dress, experts from Picsart suggest that brown symbolises “resilience” and “stability,” while also evoking a sense of “security and assurance.”  

