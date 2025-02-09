How Taylor Swift impressed Travis Kelce's father, Ed

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, admits he is greatly impressed by Taylor Swift.



The NFL player, who is famously Swift’s current beau, has imparted a lot of football knowledge onto the pop star.

Speaking about Swift, Travis’ father told Australia's Todayshow: "She's learning much more about football. She's watching football whenever she can."

"It was funny, we were sitting at a game and the Chiefs were in the red zone and they had to go for a field goal and I'm sitting there thinking, 'I hate field goals,' " Ed said.

"And Taylor comes back and says, 'I'll take the points,' " he continued. "And I'm thinking, 'Look at you. A year ago, you didn't know a field goal from an extra point and now you're doing all this football talk.' So I think she's enjoying the game."

Ed then concluded by calling Swift "a very smart, young lady" and "just a joy to be around."