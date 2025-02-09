Priscilla Presley talks about husband Elvis Presley ‘other life'

Priscilla Presley admits she learnt about Elvis Presley’s cheating through a fan mail.



The wife of the famous late singer, says it was hard to live a life between glitz and glam.

Speaking at a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Priscilla says: "It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman," she said.

"He was gone a lot ... and I would hear stories and the thing that did it for me was we had a home in Palm Springs, and ... I decided to go up and check the mail and make sure the house was okay," she explained.

"A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite. Charlie Hodge [Elvis' best friend and confidante] asked me to come up and I'm so glad you, you know, you greeted me and my girlfriends,' " she said.

She added that there were intimate serials in other letters.

" 'Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much,' " Priscilla continued, "Hello, it's getting worse," as she continued to read.

"I decided, gosh, he's living another life and and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was, you know, it was it was difficult."