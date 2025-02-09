Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'

Rita Ora just lost her beloved pet cat, Bruno.

The 34-year-old singer and songwriter took to her official Instagram account to upload a heartfelt tribute to her furry friend.

Sharing a series of pictures featuring her cat, referring to him as someone who “brought” her family “all back together,” she wrote, "RIP to the one family member who always brought us all back together - love you Bruniiii."

Ora then proceeded to pen words of comfort to anyone who may be mourning the loss of their pets alongside her, stating, “When pets leave they are not gone forever just simply watching over you from another probably more comfortable place for them."

Reminiscing one of her memories with her cat, Bruno, the For You hitmaker posted a picture of her now-deceased cat, settled in a shoe box.

"He always wanted to come with me when I was packing," she captioned it.

Finishing her sentimental tribute to her pet, Rita Ora shared a snap of Bruno looking directly at the camera, promising that she would love him “forever.”

The passing of her pet comes after she wrote emotional words to her friend, Davina McCall, who is battling a brain tumor.

"I love you @davinamccall forever my inspiration and friend so honoured to know you. Hardest working woman in television,” Ora penned for McCall.