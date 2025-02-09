 
Geo News

Prince Harry won't move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: 'Not even for a few months'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada for Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Prince Harry wont move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: Not even for a few months
Prince Harry won't move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: 'Not even for a few months'

Prince Harry will not move back to UK without his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that the duke will not move back to the UK without Meghan – “not even for a few months.”

Tom Quinn claimed this while talking about Prince Harry’s offer to King Charles that the duke made to the monarch following his cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry rushed back to UK to see King Charles, and according to Quinn, he "immediately wanted to do something practical to help".

The royal expert told the Mirror, via the Daily Express: "I’m told that he immediately wanted to do something practical to help, but he will have known that his offer to help could be made safe in the knowledge that it would be rejected."

Quinn further said: "Even if Harry was allowed back temporarily, his wife would not be part of the package.

"Harry will not move back to the UK without Meghan – not even for a few months. But he had to make the offer because anything else would have looked callous and uncaring."

Denzel Washington reveals shocking struggles with speech
Denzel Washington reveals shocking struggles with speech
Taylor Swift steps out for girls night with Kylie Kelce before Super Bowl
Taylor Swift steps out for girls night with Kylie Kelce before Super Bowl
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal a big secret
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Donald Trump's decision about duke
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Donald Trump's decision about duke
Kylie Jenner showcases her brown pup in casual look
Kylie Jenner showcases her brown pup in casual look
Kanye West makes cruel dig at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura case
Kanye West makes cruel dig at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura case
Karla Sofia Gascon vows ‘silence' amid award season
Karla Sofia Gascon vows ‘silence' amid award season
Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'
Rita Ora suffers loss of ‘family member'