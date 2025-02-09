Prince Harry won't move back to Britain without Meghan Markle: 'Not even for a few months'

Prince Harry will not move back to UK without his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that the duke will not move back to the UK without Meghan – “not even for a few months.”

Tom Quinn claimed this while talking about Prince Harry’s offer to King Charles that the duke made to the monarch following his cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry rushed back to UK to see King Charles, and according to Quinn, he "immediately wanted to do something practical to help".

The royal expert told the Mirror, via the Daily Express: "I’m told that he immediately wanted to do something practical to help, but he will have known that his offer to help could be made safe in the knowledge that it would be rejected."

Quinn further said: "Even if Harry was allowed back temporarily, his wife would not be part of the package.

"Harry will not move back to the UK without Meghan – not even for a few months. But he had to make the offer because anything else would have looked callous and uncaring."