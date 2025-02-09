Ariana Grande surprises with appearance to support ‘Wicked'

Ariana Grande just made a surprise appearance at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old singer and actress, currently renowned for her role in the film, Wicked, attended to event with her co-star, Jeff Goldblum, who played the role of The Wizard in the musical.

Both of them took the stage to present a clip of the successful movie during the Darry F. Zanuck Award nominee package.

Grande, who portrayed the character of Glinda the Good Witch, wore a champagne-coloured sleeveless dress that had a sweetheart neckline, sewn with gold and yellow beads, as per Daily Mail.

She styled her hair into a sleek ponytail and wore her signature bold eyeliner, completing the look with a pair of small diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, Goldblum rocked a black suit with a white button-up shirt and a small floral embroidered dark tie.

Alongside Wicked, the movies Anora, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, The Substance, A Real Pain, Dune: Part Two, and September 5 were nominated for the coveted Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.