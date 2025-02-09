Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna gearing up for new music together?

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna may just have new music out soon!

The iconic rapper who has the most decorated diss track in Grammy history to his name, after he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, he and the Work singer may just hit the studio.

As per the Sunday Mirror newspaper, a source revealed, "The track is sonically ambitious and lyrically powerful, reflecting their growth as artists and as cultural icons. It's Rihanna's first big step back into the music industry."

Additionally, Kendrick is set to make history as he becomes the first solo rap star to headline the NFL game, likely to be joined by guest performer, SZA, as confirmed on his Instagram.

In the promotional video, the Not Like Us hitmaker could be seen walking across a football field as he said, "I’ve been thinking about a guest performer," into his phone.

The video then shows the Kill Bill singer walk up behind him who splashes a bucket of blue liquid all over him, with the caption, "Catch @kendricklamar with guest @sza. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX."

This show also comes shortly before Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to hit the road together for their 2025 Grand National Tour.