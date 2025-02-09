Pete Davidson marks major milestone in years-long tattoo removal journey

Pete Davidson showcased his nearly tattoo-free arms at a star-studded pre-Super Bowl LIX party in New Orleans.

While attending Michael Rubin's Fanatics bash, the 31-year-old Saturday Night Live alum sported a short-sleeved Staten Island FerryHawks T-shirt, revealing the fading remnants of his once-extensive tattoo sleeves.

Davidson, who began the removal process over four years ago as part of his sobriety journey, has reportedly spent over $200,000 on laser treatments and aims to be completely ink-free by the time he turns 40.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson admitted to regretting many of his tattoos, describing some as "the dumbest" he had ever seen.

According to Daily Mail, he emphasized the painstaking nature of the removal process, explaining that each tattoo requires multiple sessions, particularly for colored ink.

Moreover, the King of Staten Island star, known for his high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Madelyn Cline, has been vocal about his transformation, linking it to his sobriety and personal growth.

At the Fanatics party, Davidson kept his look casual, pairing his T-shirt with basketball shorts, sneakers, and a white Café du Monde bucket hat. He accessorized with sunglasses, a gold pendant necklace, and a drink in hand, as per the outlet.