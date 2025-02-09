Rod Stewart plans on giving ‘a nod to the beginning' at Glastonbury

Sir Rod Stewart just announced his Glastonbury guest!

The Maggie May hitmaker is set to be joined on the iconic stage by Ronnie Wood to play alongside the iconic musician during the legends slot of the famous Somerset festival.

A source told The Sun for their Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column, “Rod is really excited about his big Worthy Farm gig and wanted to give a nod to the beginning of his career, so thought it would be fitting to bring out Ronnie.”

"He knows the pair of them together will be a huge crowd pleaser,” they added.

Previously, the British musician has broken his silence over playing Glastonbury, revealing it would cost him a fortune to do it.

"It's going to cost me a fortune to do it - $300,0000,” Stewart claimed.

The Young Turks singer continued, "I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don't pay for that. But I don't care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. This is a great honour. It really is the greatest honour."

Even on his Instagram account, Sir Rod Stewart has expressed his excitement over taking the stage in 2025 for the festival, writing, "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing Glastonbury Festival 2025! After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!"