 
Geo News

Sean Baker marks major career milestone at 77th DGA Awards

Sean Baker accomplishes a major milestone at the star-studded 77th DGA Awards where film and television was celebrated

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Sean Baker marks major career milestone at 77th DGA Awards
Sean Baker marks major career milestone at 77th DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) honored the year’s top filmmakers at its annual awards ceremony on Saturday night, with Sean Baker taking home the prestigious Best Theatrical Feature Film award for Anora.

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the star-studded event was hosted by Judd Apatow for the sixth time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the evening celebrated excellence across both film and television, with Baker prevailing over fellow nominees Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown).

While expressing his surprise, Baker thanked his team, lead actress Mikey Madison, and his mother, jokingly admitting that she has not yet seen Anora and likely would not approve.

Moreover, he also emphasized the importance of theatrical releases, praising his team for their dedication to ensuring the film’s big-screen success.

On the television side, winners included Shogun, Hacks, Saturday Night Live, and Ripley, while Ang Lee received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to cinema, as per the publication.

Additionally, the ceremony took place amid a packed awards weekend, following the Critics Choice Awards on Friday and coinciding with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards nearby.

As per the outlet’s claims, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter opened the night with a call for productions to return to Los Angeles, following the recent wildfires that devastated parts of the city.

Furthermore, Apatow, known for his sharp humor, took aim at Hollywood’s evolving trends and political landscape, delivering a mix of industry satire and social commentary.

From poking fun at the complex narrative of Emilia Pérez to joking about a Dune 3 with “all gay sandworms,” his monologue provided a comedic highlight of the evening.

It is worth mentioning that with the DGA Awards wrapped up, the industry now turned its attention to the upcoming Academy Awards, where Baker’s Anora and other honorees will continue their awards season journey.

Meghan Markle's sick and tired of Buckingham Palace's unwelcoming nature
Meghan Markle's sick and tired of Buckingham Palace's unwelcoming nature
Isla Fisher opens up about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher opens up about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement 'is coming'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement 'is coming'
'Mission: Impossible' director praises Tom Cruise for his unimaginable stunts
'Mission: Impossible' director praises Tom Cruise for his unimaginable stunts
Pete Davidson marks major milestone in years-long tattoo removal journey
Pete Davidson marks major milestone in years-long tattoo removal journey
David Beckham breaks silence after receiving major honor from King Charles video
David Beckham breaks silence after receiving major honor from King Charles
Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub
Denzel Washington breaks long silence on 2025 Oscar snub
Buckingham Palace urged to put things aside for Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace urged to put things aside for Prince Harry