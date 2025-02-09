Sean Baker marks major career milestone at 77th DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) honored the year’s top filmmakers at its annual awards ceremony on Saturday night, with Sean Baker taking home the prestigious Best Theatrical Feature Film award for Anora.

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the star-studded event was hosted by Judd Apatow for the sixth time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the evening celebrated excellence across both film and television, with Baker prevailing over fellow nominees Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown).

While expressing his surprise, Baker thanked his team, lead actress Mikey Madison, and his mother, jokingly admitting that she has not yet seen Anora and likely would not approve.

Moreover, he also emphasized the importance of theatrical releases, praising his team for their dedication to ensuring the film’s big-screen success.

On the television side, winners included Shogun, Hacks, Saturday Night Live, and Ripley, while Ang Lee received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to cinema, as per the publication.

Additionally, the ceremony took place amid a packed awards weekend, following the Critics Choice Awards on Friday and coinciding with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards nearby.

As per the outlet’s claims, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter opened the night with a call for productions to return to Los Angeles, following the recent wildfires that devastated parts of the city.

Furthermore, Apatow, known for his sharp humor, took aim at Hollywood’s evolving trends and political landscape, delivering a mix of industry satire and social commentary.

From poking fun at the complex narrative of Emilia Pérez to joking about a Dune 3 with “all gay sandworms,” his monologue provided a comedic highlight of the evening.

It is worth mentioning that with the DGA Awards wrapped up, the industry now turned its attention to the upcoming Academy Awards, where Baker’s Anora and other honorees will continue their awards season journey.