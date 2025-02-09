David Beckham breaks silence after receiving major honor from King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla invited David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham for a star-studded dinner at their home, Highgrove House.

The former football legend was seen enjoying the party with King Charles and Camilla after being overlooked for a knighthood.

According to the Mirror, the palace invite reportedly said it was for a "celebration of slow food and slow fashion."

Following the honor, taking to Instagram, Beckham shared stunning photos with King Charles and Camilla to react to it.

He said, “A wonderful Italian evening @highgrovegarden…a place that is so special to The King and Queen.

“Great to celebrate two of my favourite things Italian food and fashion with old friends and new. Thank you to @kingsfdn and @italianembassyinuk for welcoming us. @victoriabeckham.”

Recently, David Beckham became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

On taking up his new role as ambassador for The King’s Foundation, David Beckham said: “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."