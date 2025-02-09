Photo: 'Mission: Impossible' director praises Tom Cruise for his unimaginable stunts

Tom Cruise reportedly pushed his limits for the next installment of Mission: Impossible franchise.

In order to promote Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie recently sat down for a confessional with Empire.

During this chat, the flick’s director heaped praise for the A-listed acting sensation by saying, “There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain.”

For those unversed, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to hit theatres on 21st May 2025.

He continued to recall, “There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before.”

Weighing on the intensity of this moment, Christopher addressed, “I truly want to puke thinking about the stress.”

“It was intense,” he maintained before signing off from the topic.

During the same chat, Tom Cruise opened up about his death-defying stunts, “When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen.”

He also revealed, “So I had to train myself how to breathe,” and continued, “There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”